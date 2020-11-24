The City of Boulder has a logo and wants businesses and organizations to use it.
The green and black logo, featuring mountains, pines and an elk, was developed by Missoula-based Windfall as part of the Boulder Development Fund.
Windfall provided the logo, slogan and identity branding package for $13,000, paid for through a $15,000 community planning grant, according to City Clerk Ellen Harne.
“It would be a good way to get some visual unity for Boulder,” said City Council President Drew Dawson at the Nov. 16 Council meeting.
The City Council developed a set of guidelines for use of the logo in 2019, which is available to the public. So far, however, the logo hasn’t been used.
It is meant to be used widely, and to advertise and promote the Boulder area, according to the guidelines.
The use must not be inconsistent with Boulder’s vision of being a family-friendly city promoting healthy living and creative new learning opportunities, and a diverse economy that encourages local businesses and artisans, according to the guidelines.
It is not to be used in connection with pornography, political purposes, or be combined with another logo, brand, among other restrictions, according to the guidelines.
The Council that evening threw out a variety of ways the logo could be used, such as on letterhead, at the new information kiosk at Veterans Park and possibly T-shirts.
A more recent wearable item was also suggested.
The logo could be put on facemasks and sold, said Boulder resident Kathy Rux.
Dawson agreed.
“We could explore the face masks, for sure,” he said.
