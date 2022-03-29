The Boulder Fire Department was a bit different when Lester Vossler first signed on as a new recruit in 1972. The department's lone truck—a '49 Ford modified into a firetruck of sorts—lived inside a now long-gone City Hall for lack of a fire hall, and there was no Bull Mountain fire district surrounding the town.
Much at the department has changed since then, but one thing remained the same over the half-century span from 1972–2022: Lester Vossler was a firefighter. Vossler, 78, retired from the department in February after notching a remarkable 50 years there.
"I went to bed and woke up, 50 years was gone. Wish I had 'em back," he said at a Feb. 22 City Council meeting at which Boulder Fire Chief Mike Hecht presented him with a plaque featuring a gold axe commemorating his decades of service.
"At 50 years, that's a long time to be on the department," Hecht said in an interview earlier this month. Hecht himself is a longtime firefighter with 36 years of full-time firefighting at the city, county and state levels in Nevada. He became the chief of Boulder's department about five years ago, after moving to town, and he's known and worked with Vossler since then. "I haven't seen anybody myself that's been with a department that long, anywhere. I have not seen anybody do 50 years yet. That's why I thought it was pretty special. The people of Boulder and Jefferson County should know, this guy dedicated a lot of years. I've seen 25, 30, up to 40 years, but I've never seen anybody at 50 years—it's pretty impressive."
"Lester, he's been around here forever, knows everybody," Hecht continued. "He'd come to all the meetings, he'd show up at the trainings, he'd go into the incidents. Lester's pretty funny, he's a real kicked-back type of person. He's just back there, sitting there, doesn't say much."
But what he did say was often invaluable, Hecht said: "That knowledge he had really worked out, anywhere from hydrant placement in town to whose property was what, he knew."
Bull Mountain Rural Volunteer Fire District Chief Cory Kirsch, a 48-year-old Boulder native who has known Vossler his entire life and worked closely with him since becoming chief about 15 years ago, said in a phone call Tuesday that "[Vossler's] institutional knowledge is just incredible. When I got stuck on something, 'Hey Lester, what do we do here?' [And he'd say,] 'Oh, back in whatever year, we had the same thing happen and this worked pretty good.' That I'm going to miss terribly, having that knowledge, that experience."
"He's got the knowledge and experience from the past to help us through things," Kirsch added. He said that the Boulder and Bull Mountain agencies often worked the same incidents before agreeing about five years ago to share a roster of volunteer firefighters, and to share each department's equipment.
Vossler, he said, has "been a staple in the community for as long as I've lived here, in more ways than just the fire department," including through his work in carpentry and building, and maintaining rental properties in town. "If I was to think of Lester off the top of my head, it'd be him putting around town in his truck with all his building materials in the back. He's one of those guys you wouldn't want to get behind him because he's never in a hurry ... Even in a fire emergency, he was never in a hurry. He's walking all around, pulling hoses, doing whatever—but he's never in a hurry."
Although Hecht worked with Vossler for just one-tenth of Vossler's time at the department, the memories of Vossler's casual demeanor, he said, are indelible.
"We had a big fire down south—wildland fire—and we were protecting a cabin down toward Whitehall and we were up there in the smoke, just boiling in the heavy timber. Here's Lester, puffing away on a cigarette. He didn't care. Isn't this enough smoke for ya Lester? Nah!," Hecht recalled. "I guess he's lived this long, it didn't bother him at all."
Kirsch said he was also struck by Vossler's remarkable tenure at the department, which dwarfed most firefighting careers.
"That's very much incredible," he said. "The thing I remember about Larry is that most firefighters go 7–10 years and then they plateau out and start losing interest in it. For him to go 50 years is just extraordinary. I don't even know how to say it. I've been [in] 15 years, and that's just a fraction of it."
Kirsch said that the credit for Vossler's longevity at the department was due not only to Vossler himself, but "you also have to look at their families and especially the spouses," whose sacrifices "are just astounding."
"They're just as much a part of that firefighter as anything," he said, specifically commending Vossler's wife for helping him spend 50 years at the department. "Shirley deserves a huge pat on the back."
Vossler, who said he was born and raised in Wishek, North Dakota, moved to Boulder in 1967, in his mid 20s, but he spent much of the next 10 years building penny stores in 17 states across the Midwest before settling in Boulder full time.
"I would come home, come back to Boulder, and that's when the guys on the fire department would always end up at the Windsor after work, in the evening, so I got into that," he said, recalling a bygone era of civic volunteerism when there was a waiting list to get on the department, and prospective volunteers had to wait for an opening. "I was approached—it's so long ago that I forget who was gone—so they said you can sign up, and I did."
In his early days of firefighting, he said, "whoever got to the fire hall would take off with the truck and the firefighters would catch up in their personal vehicles." Often, he said, firefighters responded to calls while tending crops or cattle, and they had to make it to vehicles at the edge of their fields before driving to a call.
Over the decades, the department built a fire hall across from where the old City Hall stood; old trucks were retired and new equipment was purchased; the department began serving as a rescue agency responding to highway wrecks; and the Bull Mountain district sprung up, built fire halls and eventually joined forces with Boulder.
But through all the change and growth, and countless fires and accidents, Vossler's motivation remained as steady as his presence at the department.
"The thing of it is, and it's scriptural, you help take care of your neighbor," he said. "So if his place is burning, you help put it out."
