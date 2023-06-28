One of Boulder’s most popular escapes from the heat is the Veterans Memorial Pool. After delays caused by a shortage of lifeguards, the pool is scheduled to open on June 29, offering lessons, open swim and lap swimming.
The pool, which has faced a variety of challenges in recent years, was delayed in opening this year due to a shortage of lifeguards. Last year, mechanical issues combined with a lack of parts to make the necessary repairs set the pool’s opening back to July 5.
Pool manager Jessica Craft told The Monitor that staffing the pool has become more difficult recently, as low wages have discouraged many of the high schoolers that the pool depends on.
According to Craft, at least 6 trained lifeguards are required before opening the pool. Ultimately, she was able to hire and train eight lifeguards including two returning guards, Caleb Smartnick and Emma McCauley.
Craft announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down from the position at the end of the season. Craft, who has held the manager position for five years, started working at the pool as a lifeguard when she was 15. Craft said that the decision to leave the position was made in order to spend more time with her family.
Lap swimming will start first thing in the mornings, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Swim lessons will begin July 3; those interested are encouraged to sign up early, as spots are limited. Lessons are offered in 30-minute sessions between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., depending on age. They cost $30 for one child and $25 for each additional child; fees must be paid on the first day.
Open swims will be Mondays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. As per tradition, swimmers are invited to enjoy open swim for free on opening day.
For more information contact Craft at (406) 439-1676.
