An escaped inmate from the Montana State Prison led officers on a pursuit in Basin Friday evening while residents were instructed to shelter-in-place.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued the shelter-in-place at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. through the county's reverse notification system. The inmate, 52-year old Brian Jones, was apprehended by the Montana Highway Patrol around 11:30 p.m.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Doug Dodge told The Monitor that the search was supported by multiple law enforcement agencies. Cooperating agencies included the Powell County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and Two Bear Air Rescue, according to a Montana Department of Corrections Facebook post.
"This was an excellent collaboration among the [Department of Corrections], state and local law enforcement agencies," Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said. "We're grateful for the assistance we received to bring this situation to a swift and positive resolution."
Jones escaped from the Work Reentry Center at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge in a light blue Ford F-250 which the prison's "Cowboy Crew" uses for work on the prison ranch, according to a Corrections Facebook post. All other prisoners were accounted for.
The Department of Corrections said Jones is classified at the prison's lowest security level. "He is under the supervision of [Corrections] for charges of burglary, criminal endangerment, forgery and theft," read the post. His offenses date back to 1988, according to his offender information page.
Around 9 p.m., a Highway Patrol Officer located the Ford F-250 used by Jones abandoned near Basin.
"Jones was located and was taken back into custody without incident," read the Corrections post, adding that he has been returned to the Montana State Prison.
The Monitor will update this story as information becomes available.
