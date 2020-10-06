Trees are showing their autumn colors and the Boulder Monitor is inviting amateur photographers to submit their best fall scenery photos for publication in the paper and on the website, as well as the opportunity to win cash prizes. The prizes, $75 for first place, $25 for second and $50 for a photographer under age 14, are the gift of an anonymous donor. Photos taken must be from this fall season. To enter, send JPEGs to diana@boulder-monitor.com by Oct. 23 for publication in the Oct. 28 issue.
