Not only is Alexis Kresge able to get dolled up and embrace her femininity or get her hands dirty, but she’s also comfortable in both of those roles and enjoys both equally. This speaks to her unique flexibility as a young lady. Before entering JHS, she knew she relied heavily on help from other people but found herself blossoming in her individuality particularly her junior and senior years. She attributes this to the fact that the teachers at JHS pushed her to embrace what they knew she could do. Her biggest inspiration came from her grandpa and her dad who have taught her to “trust herself because she’s capable and to not quit,” she said. Alexis also said they have a “no-nonsense policy and don’t accept excuses.”
Navigating the social realm of high school is one of many challenges. Alexis felt she conquered this by trying her best to fit in while being herself. Being “fed up with drama” fueled the desire to embrace her individuality. Because the fake facades from freshman and sophomore year were too hard to maintain, she decided, “people will like me for me or that’s their problem. Things always turn out better when I stay myself and don’t pretend to be somebody I’m not.” This attitude has helped her develop lifelong friendships. One of those special friends is Mykala Edmisten, who will be her roommate in the fall when they’ll both attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
In Dillon, she intends to obtain a two-year business degree with the hopes of one day owning her own taxidermy business. This love of taxidermy is bred from countless hours hunting with her dad and many days spent in her grandfather’s taxidermy shop. An exotic game taxidermist in Helena told her most taxidermists will pick one species, but Alexis plans to gain diversity in all elements of the craft. She owns six mounts of her own: a duck, two fish, a turkey, a deer and an elk.
One of the biggest challenges Alexis grapples with is undiagnosed OCD. Perfectionism is one of her biggest faults she feels. She is not embarrassed by the OCD because she knows it won’t change and it provides a good laugh. It manifests itself in the form of her feeling the need to have everything straight and everything has its own home. This challenge became cumbersome at school when she would feel consumed by the need to straighten something in someone’s classroom but knowing she can’t interrupt the teacher. She said it would frequently become very distracting but she has now learned to compartmentalize it. She states with a laugh, “I avoid my brother’s room because there’s just too much straightening in there.” Alexis also said one challenge she has faced her senior year is asking for help, as well as speaking up and doing the right thing because not everyone appreciates it.
Turning to art as her primary outlet in high school, Alexis claims her strength to be painting; particularly capturing the realistic features of animals. Art helped her learn to work through things individually without relying on other people. Falling in love with art last year while doing an independent study project with Emma Ehret, she found the freedom sparked her interest. Through trial and error, she discovered her strengths last year which has allowed this year to focus on those strengths. Art has provided Alexis with a safe place to escape the chaos of high school.
