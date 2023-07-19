FoundationGrants.jpg

Left to right, Elkhorn Foundation board members Steve Olson, Sally Buckles, SMYP President Drew Dawson, Elkhorn Foundation board member Peg Hasner, 21st Century representative Rochelle Hesford, Elkhorn Foundation board member Erica Morris, Jefferson High Thespians Vice President Grace Quigley, JHS Drama teacher Mike Hesford, Jefferson County Museum representative Sherry Carlson and Clancy elementary teacher Megan Morgan gather in front of City Hall following grant recipient presentations on July 11. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

On Tuesday, July 11, the Elkhorn Community Foundation announced its six grant recipients. Winners included Boulder Elementary School’s 21st Century program, which will use the funds to pay for an Americore Vista Volunteer. Jefferson High School’s drama club was also a winner. The funds will go toward the performance of Mike Hesford’s original play “Abundance” at Butte’s Mother Lode Theatre. Southwest Montana Youth Partners also received a grant to cover costs for an outside play area at Boulder’s Discovery Kidzone preschool and daycare center. The Friends of the County Museum received a grant to assist with wall repair at the museum and Clancy Elementary School received a grant for the development of a community garden and for the second grade “science of reading” program.

