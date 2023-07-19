On Tuesday, July 11, the Elkhorn Community Foundation announced its six grant recipients. Winners included Boulder Elementary School’s 21st Century program, which will use the funds to pay for an Americore Vista Volunteer. Jefferson High School’s drama club was also a winner. The funds will go toward the performance of Mike Hesford’s original play “Abundance” at Butte’s Mother Lode Theatre. Southwest Montana Youth Partners also received a grant to cover costs for an outside play area at Boulder’s Discovery Kidzone preschool and daycare center. The Friends of the County Museum received a grant to assist with wall repair at the museum and Clancy Elementary School received a grant for the development of a community garden and for the second grade “science of reading” program.
featured
Elkhorn Foundation announces grant recipients
- By Charlie Denison, editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Charlie Denison
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.