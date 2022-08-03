On Aug. 6, runners will converge in Jefferson County to test their stamina during the 2022 Elkhorn Endurance Run, which resumes this summer after a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Runners can participate in a 50-mile, a 50-kilometer and a 13.1-mile race starting at 5 a.m., 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively. "All three distances ... feature spectacular Montana scenery, breathtaking climbs, technical descents, challenging single track trails, primitive roads, and cold, clear creeks to splash through. Not one step on pavement," reads the HURL Elkhorn website.
The 2022 course map features some alterations to ensure runners and volunteers exit the most remote areas earlier in the race. All races start and finish at the Willard Creek Trailhead. Runners will explore McClellan and Tepee creeks before moving on to Tizer Cabin near Crow Creek.
More than halfway through their race, the 50-mile run participants will pass through the town of Elkhorn. This is the only location where spectators can view the 50-mile runners without hiking the trails themselves. The 50-mile run features approximately 13,200 feet of elevation gain.
In addition to Montana scenery, runners should prepare to cross paths with horseback riders, hikers and wildlife as they traverse the remote trail system. "If unforeseen circumstances prevent a full volunteer force, racers should come prepared to run self-supported," warns the race website.
The Elkhorn Endurance Run is Montana's oldest trail ultra event. The race, established in 1989, is hosted by the Helena Ultra Runners League. HURL is a 501(c)3 non-profit operated solely by volunteers. The organization seeks to provide resources, funding and leadership for maintaining, improving and developing the Helena area's trail systems.
"Our goal is to provide participants with memories of Montana backcountry mountain running," states the HURL website, https://hurlelkhorn.com.
