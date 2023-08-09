Fitness enthusiasts, nature lovers and masochists alike came together to participate in the annual Elkhorn Endurance Run on Aug. 5 in a celebration of Montana scenery and mountain running.
The race was founded by Jim and Bobbi Pomeroy in 1989 and was considered one of the most challenging 100k events in the country.
“We were endurance runners and traveled all over for ultra-runs,” Bobbi Pomeroy told The Monitor. “We wanted to show off Montana.”
The event which now offers a 13.1-mile, 50-kilometer and 50-mile race through the Elkhorn Mountains is hosted by the Helena Ultra Runners League and leads participants along some of the most celebrated backcountry trails in Jefferson County.
Races began early on Saturday as the 50-mile runners took off from the Willard Creek Trailhead at 5 a.m. The 50k runners followed suit at 7 a.m. and the 13.1-mile participants departed at 8 a.m. The runners’ return was a wet and muddy display of determination, the weather adding an additional layer of excitement – which was discouraging for some but also provided a much-needed cooldown.
Lael Richmond, 31, had the pleasure of crossing the finish line first, completing the day’s shortest race in just over two hours, while Matt Hoffman, 31, took the top spot for 50k runners with a time of five hours and 16 minutes. Chris Mottola, 34, won the day, earning a first-place finish in the 50-mile race with an impressive pace under 12-minutes per mile.
However, the Elkhorn Endurance Run is less about competition and more about camaraderie, encouragement and pushing oneself beyond the limits they set for themselves – or as Pomeroy says, “Just to see if you can.”
The Elkhorn Endurance Run takes place the first Saturday of August. It is an all-volunteer event. Those interested in learning more about the runs, or those interested in volunteering, can go to www.hurlelkhorn.com, or send an email to hurlelkhorn@gmail.com.
