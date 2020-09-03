The Elkhorn Community Foundation awarded $3,200 in grants Wednesday evening at a ceremony in Veterans Park in Boulder. Recipients were the Boulder Development Fund Marketing Committee through the City of Boulder for the informational kiosk at $700; the City of Boulder Pool received $500 to install a rubberized path from the pool to the lockers; the Boulder Valley Carousel received $1,000 to go toward insulating the interior of the building; and the Boulder Community Library was awarded $1,000 to install a sprinkler system at its pollinating garden.
