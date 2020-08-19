So far, 19 election judges have committed to working the polls in November, leaving Jefferson County short of the minimum 65 volunteers it needs to open the polls on Election Day, according to Jefferson County Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey.
The lack of election judges puts the county a long way from being able to hold an in-person election, said Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman, who put out an appeal for volunteers at the Aug. 18 Commission meeting.
Earlier this month, Gov. Steve Bullock gave Montana counties the decision-making power to expand the choices for voters by offering mail ballots and expanded early voting due to COVID-19, while still requiring an in-person option for those who want to go to the polls.
Commissioner Bob Mullen said the county has received some correspondence from residents who really want to go to the polls on Nov. 3 — this year being a presidential election year with President Donald Trump, a Republican, being challenged by former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden, as well as a long list of federal, state and local elections.
“We really need to have a poll election,” said Wortman.
Those who feel strongly about a poll election need to step up and volunteer, he said.
The county has until Monday, Aug. 24, to sign up enough election judges to open the polls, said Ramey. Typically, the county has 75 election judges on its roster to account for possible vacancies on Election Day, said Ramey.
To be an election judge, an individual must be a registered voter in Jefferson County, complete four hours of training and be willing to work a roughly 14-hour day on Election Day, said Wortman. Volunteers will also need to wear personal protective equipment due to the pandemic.
Ultimately, the decision to add mail-in voting or expanding early voting rests on the Commission, which has until Sept. 9 to make its decision, said Ramey.
Once that decision is made, it’s final despite how the pandemic situation may change, said Jefferson County Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey.
For more information, call Ramey at 225-4020.
