When it comes to conducting the November presidential election, it’s the unknowns surrounding an ever-changingCOVID-19 situation that worry Jefferson County Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey.
Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock gave Montana counties the decision-making power to expand the choices for voters by offering mail ballots and expanded early voting, while still requiring an in-person option for those who want to go to the polls.
Bullock’s directive calls for counties to publicize its choice and work with nonprofits to make sure all its residents will have access to a ballot; and that counties must establish social distancing policies at polling places, drop-off locations or other face-to-face situations.
Ramey was pleased that Bullock provided the mail ballot option, given that she needs to secure a minimum of 65 election judges to man the county’s eight polling places.
Since many of those individuals are in the high-risk group, that is, between the ages of 65-85, Ramey doesn’t know if she can count on having enough election judges to work the polls.
When Ramey polled her election judges in July, 32 said they would be willing to run the polling stations, 22 said no and the remainder simply did not respond. Ramey said the county typically trains 75 judges to make sure there are enough available on Election Day.
Add to that the unknown and changing status of COVID-19 — especially if the state reverts to Phase I, said Ramey.
Phase I was the overall stay-at-home order that was imposed in March and began being relaxed in May. By the June 2 primary, the state was one day into Phase II, which had lifted the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors. Since June, the rate of infections in Montana has significantly increased.
Ultimately, the decision lies with the Jefferson County Commissioners as to how the election will proceed, said Ramey, adding that she isn’t necessarily in favor of one method or another, rather, she simply wants to know what to expect.
The decision to add a mail ballot or expanded early voting option must be made by Sept. 9, said Ramey, adding that the decision is final and cannot change, even in the face of an ever changing COVID-19 environment.
Efforts to reach the Jefferson County Commissioners for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
In addition to the presidential election, the ballot includes the U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative races for Montana, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, the State Senate District 38 and House District 71 races, a handful of Montana constitutional amendments, initiatives and a legislative referendum, a municipal services levy in Whitehall and Jefferson County races for clerk of the district court, district 2 county commissioner, and unexpired two year terms for county superintendent of schools and justice of the peace.
The June primary was conducted as a mail-in election and Ramey said the turnout was the highest ever for a primary — at 69 percent. She attributes the high turnout to the mail-in ballot option.
Generally, about 78-80 percent of Jefferson County voters turnout for presidential elections, she said.
If a mail-in option is chosen for November, Ramey has a few ideas on how to improve upon how it was done in June, such as offering drop-boxes at different locations within the county. That method, however, would also depend upon how many election judges Ramey could get to man those boxes.
Another change from June is that the county now has enough personal protective equipment (PPE), which was in short supply a few months ago, said Ramey.
In all, Ramey is looking at a total of 8,133 ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
