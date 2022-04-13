Montana City
The Friendship Baptist Church (5 Friendship Lane) is hosting a Son-rise Service and Brunch on Sunday, April 17, at 10:45 a.m.
The South Hills Baptist Fellowship (12 Johns St.) is hosting a Son-rise Service and "He is Alive" breakfast prior to their regular Sunday worship service on Sunday, April 17. The Son-rise Service begins at 7 a.m. and breakfast will follow at 8 a.m.
Clancy
Clancy United Methodist Church (2 N. Main St.) will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, at the cross on the hill near Cutoff Road, followed by a church service at 10 a.m. and a reception.
The Clancy Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17, at the Clancy School (18 Clancy Creek Road). Participants should gather at 12:45 p.m.
Jefferson City
The Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson City Community Center (13 1/2 Spring St.). Participants should arrive at 12:45 p.m.
Boulder
Decorate an Easter egg at the Elkhorn Cafe (204 N. Main St.) on Thursday, April 14, at 5 p.m. for $8 (no family will be turned away).
There is a community Easter egg hunt at the Jefferson County fairground (25 Little Boulder Road) south of Boulder at noon on Saturday, April 16. The event is open to children in the fourth grade or younger.
Boulder Life Church (502 N. Jackson St.) will hold a sunrise service on Depot Hill at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, followed by a church service at 10 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt.
St. Catherine's Catholic Church (214 S. Elder St.) will hold an Easter service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
Grace Fellowship Church (107 W. Hauser St.) will hold an Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
The Boulder Hot Springs (31 Hot Springs Road) is offering a "traditional Easter ham buffet" Sunday, April 17, from 12–3 p.m. The meal costs $35 for adults, $30 for seniors over 60 and $15 for kids 5–12. Reservations are required.
Basin
Basin Community Church (1 Basin St.) will hold a variety of Easter services on Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
