Hi, Monitor readers and Panther wrestling fans,
I made a simple but significant mistake when designing this week's newspaper, which published today, Feb. 16.
This week's edition inadvertently contains last week's story about JHS wrestlers winning the Western B/C Divisional title, rather than this week's story about the wrestling team's performance at the State Tournament. Wrestling Coach Troy Humphrey sent us the correct story but I mistakenly placed the wrong story on page 11. The correct story has been online since Monday.
Our printing press thought that I caught my error in time to print the paper with the correct page, but it ended up going into print with the wrong story.
A pdf of the correct story, which will appear in print next week, is attached to this story and can also be viewed online by clicking HERE.
I'm deeply sorry for the error.
—Joshua Murdock, editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.