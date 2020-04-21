As the COVID-19 emergency arrived in Montana, Elkhorn Pharmacy in Boulder deflected requests from East Coast doctors for a medication not yet approved to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Research has suggested that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) might work as a treatment for COVID-19, and doctors commonly prescribe drugs for other than FDA-approved uses, a practice known as “off-label” prescribing. The problem, said Elkhorn Pharmacy owner and head pharmacist Josh Morris, was that the doctors who called him sought to procure the drug for preventive use rather than to treat COVID-19 positive cases — a scenario he feared could limit availability of the drug for its approved uses.
In addition to treating malaria, HCQ-based drugs such as Plaquenil are prescribed for the maintenance of systemic lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other common health conditions, Morris said. Because of the increased interest in HCQ as a potential treatment for COVID-19, Morris has adopted a new approach to prescribing it.
“We’ve taken the stance that unless they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, they’re not getting it,” Morris said. “We’re trying to avert a toilet paper crisis in the pharmaceutical industry. I can’t sacrifice my supply for people who just want a preventative COVID-19 treatment.”
Morris began getting calls from doctors in New York, New Jersey and Florida after President Donald Trump declared on March 19 that HCQ was a potential “game changer” for treating COVID-19, despite his own health officials saying there was little data to support the claim.
Elkhorn Pharmacy was far from the only pharmacy fielding such requests. “Based on reports we see from the states, pharmacists have a fairly good idea that what they’re seeing is prescribers prescribing for themselves and their families and stockpiling these medications rather than prescribing for patients,” said Carmen Catizone, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), in an interview with NPR.
Other steps Morris has taken to ensure the availability of HCQ include limiting regular prescriptions to 30 days at a time and requiring proof of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis before filling an off-label prescription. He said his precautions are intended to ensure an “immediate, emergency supply” of HCQ for people who have tested positive for the COVID-19, not because he believes the overall supply of the drug is threatened.
Despite HCQ not being FDA approved to treat COVID-19, Morris said he supports its use to treat COVID-19 patients in critical condition, provided that the patient’s medical history, current condition and medications are taken into consideration by a practicing physician.
“It’s a benefits vs. risks analysis,” Morris said. “It’s as simple as that. Do the risks associated with taking a medication in a way that is not FDA approved outweigh the potential benefits? It’s like taking any over-the-counter product: it’s safe for most people, but some people shouldn’t take it.”
Interest in HCQ as a potential treatment for COVID-19 likely stemmed in part from clinical trials conducted where the virus originated in Wuhan, China. In a non-peer-reviewed study conducted in February by Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University and Wuhan Institute of Virology, COVID-19 positive patients were separated into two groups, one receiving HCQ and the other receiving only conventional care. Their results indicated a marked improvement in the HCQ trial over the control group. (In contrast, a March 3 study published in the Journal of Zhejiang University marked no noticeable difference in the HCQ-treated group.)
Studies have since been expedited in the United States, including one at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., and the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing HCQ to be administered to hospitalized patients unable to participate in a clinical trial.
The Monitor attempted to contact a local health practitioner to provide comment for this story. Boulder Medical Clinic directed queries to Tanner Gooch, communications manager at St. James Hospital in Butte. He requested and was provided a list of questions on April 10. As of press time he had not responded.
In addition to developing a vaccine — the process could take 12-18 months — Morris believes that additional clinical testing needs to be conducted on HCQ and other drugs to determine their efficacy against COVID-19.
“Pharmacists are evidenced-based, meaning we like to see double-blind placebo-controlled studies,” Morris said. “You could take a vitamin C and get better, and say that vitamin C was the cure - but was it? We’re waiting for the results to say this is not from chance.”
