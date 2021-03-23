Jefferson High School students who excel at academic, drama, student leadership and more will soon be able to earn letters like their student athlete peers.
The JHS Board of Trustees agreed to expand the ability of students to earn letters beyond sports, and the decision was based on a written request by three students — Joshua Smerker, Jamie Rimestad and Hayden Smerker.
The students pointed out that the school has 12 clubs that do not provide recognition beyond what is done within that organization.
The 12 clubs are the National Honor Society, Student Council, Art Club, Business Professionals of America (BPA), Youth Legislature, Drama, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Skills USA, Model U.N., Pep Band and Rodeo Club.
“In the past years, the clubs at JHS have had many students succeed in these activities. Many students are frustrated that their hard work is going unnoticed by the school and feel unappreciated. We received little to no encouragement or recognition from the school. This is inexcusable since JHS should encourage students to succeed and pursue those things about which they are passionate. Our high school should lead by example and teach students that hard work should not continually go unnoticed,” according to the students’ letter.
As part of BPA, the Smerkers, Rimestad and Keaton Pettis earned second place in the state last year for presentation management and qualified for nationals, although that was cancelled due to COVID-19, said BPA advisor Dawn Smartnick.
This year the team took first in state. (See photo on page 1).
“I am very proud of my students for taking this important issue and championing it through to the end. They have shown maturity, integrity, leadership and impeccable communication skills, and all of these should be recognized right alongside athletics. Jefferson High School is very proud of our academic achievements, and it is time we recognize those students, too,” said Smartnick.
As part of the lettering expansion, each club will be required to set its own criteria for earning a letter, said Principal Mike Moodry.
The letters will be the same as those earned in sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.