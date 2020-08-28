The junior year in high school is generally when students begin to get serious about college.
But Brooklyn Pancoast, who is beginning her junior year at Jefferson High School, already has that nailed down.
Pancoast has verbally committed to playing hockey for the Saint Anslem Hawks, nearly 2,500 miles away, in Manchester, N.H.
College coaches began calling on Pancoast in June, but with the pandemic, she was unable to go through the usual process of being brought to the various schools to meet coaches and players, said her mother, Rachelle Schneiderhan.
Instead, the family personally visited two schools in Minnesota and two on the East Coast, and in the end, picked Saint Anslem, said Schneiderhan.
Schneiderhan said her daughter had to make a decision or they would move on to the next recruit, and besides, she liked the small liberal arts college and its close-knit community — similar to her experience at Jefferson High School.
“Everybody knows everybody,” said Schneiderhan.
Pancoast, 16, who is originally from Alberta, Canada, began playing hockey at age four.
Being Canadian, “we know you’re born with skates on,” said Schneiderhan, who added that Brooklyn’s brother, Cobie, 14, also plays hockey.
The family moved to the Clancy-Montana City area five years ago, and as hockey is not the powerhouse sport in Montana as it is in Canada, Pancoast competes as the only girl on the Helena Bighorns team, as well as plays for the Belle Tire AAA travel team out of Detroit, Michigan.
To play in tournaments with the Belle Tire’s, Pancoast loads up her gear, jumps on a plane and flies off to Detroit a couple of times a month from September through March.
Last season, Pancoast averaged 70 games overall, and Schneiderhan credits the teachers and staff at Jefferson High School, who have allowed her to keep up with school work along with her hectic sports schedule. And through it all, Pancoast was able to finish her sophomore year with a 4.0 GPA, said Schneiderhan.
“Everybody makes it work to make this happen,” said Schneiderhan.
Once the pandemic eases, Pancoast will make another trip to New Hampshire to meet the coaches and the team.
The school has offered Pancoast first-year merit and hockey scholarships and those amounts can increase depending upon her senior year grades, said Schneiderhan.
Last year, playing as centerman, Pancoast scored 37 points in 26 games with the Bighorns. Playing as the only girl has just fueled Pancoast’s desire to be better. Sometimes the boys give her a hard time, but once they see what she can do, they back off, said Pancoast.
In addition to flying down the ice on her skates and showing off her skills, the team camaraderie is what Pancoast enjoys most about hockey.
“I just love being able to hang out with my teammates and make a strong bond that I will have the rest of my life,” she said.
