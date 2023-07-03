The Dusty Bowl summer concert series in Basin will commence its 2023 season on July 8, with performances by Cynthia Hilts and featured guests MJ Williams and Eric Moe.
Dusty Bowl concerts series set to return to Basin
- By Scott Ferguson
The series – started two years ago by friends Sarina Eckman and MJ Williams – currently has four shows scheduled to take place July 8 through Sept. 1.
Eckman, whose father owned Basin Creek Pottery, said that she took control of the building with her brother after their father’s passing. Looking for a way to utilize the space for creativity, Eckman said that Williams pushed for a concert. Williams was also driven to the arts by her father who was a jazz trombonist and passed his passion for music onto her. Williams’s musical career has taken her to places like Seattle, Denver, San Francisco and even a number of stents performing in small clubs in Paris.
Eckman sees the concert series as a way for the community to spotlight artists while also paying tribute to the past.
“I grew up in the arts community and the artist refuge at its height. I remember how wonderful they thought it was to have a quiet outdoor space to work creatively,” Eckman said. “I just want to keep that energy going and to provide the space for artists to express themselves… There are so many locals that have no idea that incredible artists are right here in our backyard.”
Eckman is also passionate about providing the concerts in a family-friendly setting, telling The Monitor that so much of live entertainment takes place in bars, and she is excited to offer an alternative to locals and their children.
The concerts have begun to gain traction as Eckman says the final concert of 2022 had almost twice as many attendees as when they began the performances. While both Eckman and Williams agree that the intimate venue at Basin Creek Pottery is part of what makes the shows so special, they are hopeful that more people will come out to support the artists this summer.
Williams said that she is pleasantly surprised by the turnout to the shows, adding: “Everyone has been very supportive. It has just been a really positive thing.”
The shows are community funded and made possible through donations that go towards paying musicians and maintaining the venue.
Concets will take place on July 8, July 21, Aug. 5 and Sept. 1. All shows start at 7 p.m.
Basin Creek Pottery is located at 82 Basin Street, Basin, MT.
