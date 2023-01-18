The Jefferson County Commissioners approved $3,000 in funds at their Jan. 10 meeting to assist the Jefferson County DUI Task Force with its Super Bowl festivities. The Super Bowl parties will take place at Whitehall’s Assembly of God Church and at Jefferson High School on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Doors open at 4:00 p.m. MST and are locked at 4:15 p.m. Doors will be unlocked when the game ends.
DUI Task Force Coordinator Barb Reiter said in the past she’s asked commissioners for $2,000, but with rising costs she requested additional funding. The funds will go toward Stageline Pizza in Whitehall and Maddog Pizza in Boulder, as well as prizes, which include televisions, headphones and gift certificates.
Reiter said the event typically averages around 60 to 70 students at each location, but attendance has been down since COVID. She said she hopes to see attendance rise this year, as this is a great event that helps show students of all ages that you can have fun without involving alcohol.
“Obviously, Super Bowl Sunday is a big drinking occasion, so this is a good way for kids to be social and have a good time without being around substances,” Reiter said.
The Super Bowl party in Whitehall welcomes grades six to 12 and the JHS party welcomes grades nine to 12.
For more information, or to volunteer, call Barb Reiter at (406) 461-3618.
