Editor's note: This story has been updated since original Dec. 21 publication
Drug task force makes major bust in southwest Montana
- Charlie Denison and Eliza McLaughlin
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Editor's note: This story has been updated since original Dec. 21 publication
One of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in Montana in recent years was celebrated by U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich in Butte on Dec. 15, commending the multiple agencies involved in an undercover investigation that resulted in 22 federal convictions. This was a major undertaking, as the large-scale drug trafficking organization authorities investigated had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and, according to Laslovich, brought “massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to southwest Montana for redistribution.”
One of the multiple agencies involved in this three-year undertaking was Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, which includes representatives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation. Other agencies that assisted include the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Highway Patrol, Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement and Butte Silver Bow County Attorney’s Office.
“As a member of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s participation is critical to the task force’s operations,” Laslovich said in an email. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided intelligence and manpower throughout the investigation of the Butte drug trafficking organization. The arrests of defendants in the investigation occurred over approximately 17 months, with the first arrest occurring in September 2020 and the last arrest occurring in April 2022.”
Representatives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were not available for comment before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.