Aug. 27 will mark the first-ever Connie Smith Day here in Boulder. Much of the artist’s work will be displayed during the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, and his historic mural donning the sidewall of Hardware Hank’s will be refurbished. But what is known of the town’s most celebrated artist? It turns out…not much.
Smith would never experience fame and fortune for his works. There would be no museum dedicated to his memory, no Hollywood movie deal depicting his life – in fact, many in his hometown scarcely recognize his name.
What is consistently cited as the one thing known about Smith is his propensity for escaping a weighty bar tab with one of his western-themed paintings – a trade that allegedly came in handy more than once for the thirsty artist. However, even the most popular story about the man may be a myth.
Brud Smith, Boulder Valley rancher and relative of Connie, describes one such incident which took place in Butte on the town’s holiest holiday – St. Patrick’s Day. According to legend, Brud said Connie couldn’t pay his bar tab, and, as a compromise, contracted with the bar to paint the ceiling. This, however, has not been confirmed.
George Broderick, a former Boulder resident who knew Smith, said that he was a “happy-go-lucky guy” who had a tendency to find his way to a barstool. When asked if Smith had ever paid off a tab with his paintings, Broderick said, “I wouldn’t be surprised.”
Broderick went on to explain that Charlie Russell and other western artists were rumored to have done the same (Ian Tyson’s “The Gift” touches on this with Russell). However, Broderick claimed he had never seen such a transaction take place despite having been one of the multitude of patrons who benefited from Smith buying the house a round.
Smith’s grandniece, Kathy Dyer, was only a child when she knew Connie, but she is more confident that the stories are true, citing the frequency of the gossip and numerous hijinks that Smith would often find himself in (we’ll get to those later). Though even Smith’s own blood concedes, “All of the stories I have, I heard from other people.”
Long-time Boulder resident Mary Molitor was quick to question the rumors. Admitting she didn’t know much about the man, Molitor dismissed the stories of Smith paying bars with paintings as “just something people said.”
But was it? Several of Smith’s paintings can be seen hanging on the “cowboy side” of The Windsor Bar.
Rusty Giulio, owner of the local watering hole, says the art was in the bar when he purchased it, and several other pieces were tucked away in a room on the building’s second floor. However, Giulio is unable to say for sure whether the colorful canvases were compensation for a sudsy beverage or part of a more traditional art sale.
Giulio has also purchased a number of Smith’s paintings, saying, “They are a special piece of the town’s history.”
***
What made Connie Smith a historical figure is somewhat blurred. Several residents were unfamiliar with Smith, while others called him an alcoholic and still others claimed his contribution as an artist played an important role in the development of Boulder.
The stories told about Smith are likely not stories that the artist would have told himself – at least not in so many words. Recollections of the artist literally crawling away from the bar at closing, falling asleep in neighbors’ yards before reaching his home on Second Avenue and paying for those experiences with his art.
The legend of Connie Smith is one straight out of his paintings: A chaotic scene of young men scrapping outside a saloon. A determined wrangler that refuses to leave the back of a bucking bronc. A cowboy riding off into the sunset, uninhibited by place and time, but driven to survive in a destiny of his own imagination.
Smith found his way into Boulder folklore not through artistic talent alone (which he had in spades), but rather the authenticity of his work, which depicted a life long forgotten by those who lived it, and a sense of humor that stirs a memory of the west: the good, the bad and the debaucherous.
