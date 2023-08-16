Aug. 27 will mark the first-ever Connie Smith Day here in Boulder. Much of the artist’s work will be displayed during the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, and his historic mural donning the sidewall of Hardware Hank’s will be refurbished. But what is known of the town’s most celebrated artist? It turns out…not much.

