Drilling for the Clancy Water and Sewer District’s second test well will soon be underway, putting residents one step closer to potentially securing cleaning drinking water – but there’s still plenty left to do.
If all goes well, drilling could commence on a Clancy Creek Road property as soon as March, or within 30 days of March 6, Great West Engineering Business Unit Manager Collette Anderson told the water and sewer board during its Feb. 28 meeting.
Anderson told The Monitor that the contractors, Excel Pump and Well Inc, have until June 30 to complete the work.
“We do not anticipate it taking that long,” Anderson said.
Board member Bob Johnson expressed concern that the contract didn’t provide much information on what happens if the company violates it by not meeting the completion date.
“I’ve seen people burned in the past,” Johnson said during the meeting.
Anderson said the company has given her a good first impression.
The contract for the test well – which is expected to cost $47,250 – was already signed and approved by the board prior to the Feb. 28 meeting.
The property that will house the district’s second test well, was made available to the board in October of 2022 by Clancy local Virginia “Ginny” Kalchbrenner.
While drilling for the test well takes place, Anderson suggested the board consider hiring a water rights attorney to assist in the process.
“That’s going to be the most challenging aspect,” Anderson said, adding that the district has already faced several other challenges thus far.
The water and sewer board also approved an amendment to its contract with Great West during the Feb. 28 meeting, which noted a savings of $12,600 from the original contract.
“The board has elected to monitor some existing wells and not construct an observation well, thus reducing the scope and related fee for engineering services,” Anderson told The Monitor.
The original contract with Great West was $86,000.
The Clancy Water and Sewer board will meet next on March 28.
