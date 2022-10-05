Neighbors: everyone has them. This fall, North Jefferson County residents have dealt with some rather unruly neighbors getting into trash cans, riling up dogs and pooping on lawns.
But these neighbors aren’t your typical group of partying fraternity boys. These neighbors wear fur coats, walk on all fours and plan to sleep through the winter.
Bears are common characters in all Montanans’ lives.
Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks told The Monitor that “it’s been an extraordinary year for bears in … the Helena, Montana City Clancy area.”
Taegan Walker, a Clancy resident, said “Buster” – as she has affectionately named the local bear – makes frequent visits to his yard; however, the more troublesome bear made visits throughout the summer.
“Every morning between 2 a.m.--4 a.m. he would come make sure we put in our garbage and would wake up my dogs and create quite the ruckus,” Walker said.
Hawkaluk said that the lack of moisture has led to an “insufficient” forage of berries, which has forced many bears into urban and suburban areas. Fish, Wildlife and Parks relocated six bears from Helena and the surrounding areas in September alone, including an East Helena bear which had climbed onto someone’s roof. According to Hawkaluk, all the bears relocated were black bears.
Although Fish, Wildlife and Parks intervened in the six relocation cases, Hawkaluk said the wardens won’t show up just because a bear is near. Instead, he encourages residents to take an initiative by “removing food rewards.”
The FWP Bear Aware website reminds residents that “bears are curious, and food driven. Feeding bears puts people and bears at risk. Securing attractants will greatly reduce the chances of a conflict with a bear.”
Residents can do so by storing their garbage cans, grills and pet feeders inside garages.
Hawkaluk said FWP’s preferred method of reducing bear incidents is through legal hunting, adding that both residents and non-residents can purchase a general bear tag. He also said he appreciates those who don’t want to hunt the bears either.
Although winter is quickly approaching, Hawkaluk said “it’s hard to predict” when the bears will begin to hibernate since it depends on how much food they’ve eaten and the weather.
So, for now, North Jefferson County residents’ unruly neighbors are here to stay.
Residents of Basin have also experienced their fair share of bear activity with nightly visits.
Isabella Pierce, a basin resident, notified her fellow community members that a bear was passing through town with a Sept. 25 post in the “You know are from Basin, Mt when…” Facebook group.
Two days later, Sarah Leesa posted on the same page that two to three bears had rummaged through her garbage bins, which were located in a pickup truck.
“We found a bit of a mess and some scat!” Leesa said, going on to label the bears as monsters. “I think they are here to stay [until] winter really hits them.”
Although the Basin bears have made their rounds through residents’ garbage cans, some bins had more to offer than others.
“That [bear is] back at Tamara Bullock’s house tonight,” Kristeana Sherwood posted on Oct. 1. “Guess she’s got the tastiest dumpster in town!”
Bullock responded to Sherwood’s comments: “Well I do have good taste in food.”
Be Bear Aware, a non-profit conservation organization, reminds those with bear activity in residential areas to report all wildlife encounters to local wildlife management agencies and police departments.
In the event of repeat visits, the campaign tells residents to identify and remove the attractants, adding that “a fed bear is a dead bear.”
