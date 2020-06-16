A wildfire burning through 1,100 acres west of Clancy is likely to have started from a downed power line, according to Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Doug Dodge.
Duane Buchi, public information officer for Central Montana Type III Incident Management Team, said that the investigation will likely wind up Wednesday and a final determination will then be made.
The Lump Gulch fire, first reported on Saturday west of Sheep Mountain, was 15% contained Monday as firefighters continue to build containment lines to prevent the fire from spreading further, according to Buchi.
Residents who were evacuated Saturday were told they could return home Sunday, and since then, all pre-evacuation orders have been lifted, said Buchi.
So far, two outbuildings have been lost to the wildfire that is burning on a combination of forest service, state and private land.
Residents in the area are advised that smoke will persist as the fire is considered a long-term event due to the severely steep and rocky terrain, which is inaccessible to firefighters, according to Kristin Sleeper, public information officer for the Central Montana Type III Incident Management Team.
Saturday’s high winds contributed to the fire’s spread, said Sleeper.
Winds that day were clocked at up to 41 mph, with gusts up to 59 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
In all, 150 people are involved in fighting the fire, according to the Central Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Dodge said the area contains a heavy amount of downed and dead trees providing an ongoing source of fuel for the fire.
With winds like those experienced on Saturday, an old burn pile can easily reignite, said Dodge.
The rain is helpful, but it takes a good deal of moisture to extinguish a fire with that amount of fuel, he said.
Buchi said the forecast calls for more than an inch of rain, as well as snow in the higher elevations, which will put a damper on the blaze.
Jefferson County also received around 14 calls about fires on Saturday, with about half of those being actual blazes, said Dodge.
The Montana City and Clancy volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, along with Tri-Lakes, Rast Valley and Eastgate volunteer fire departments, Eagle Ambulance, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Land Office, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
