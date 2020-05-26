Gracie Olds is 16 and she is graduating — and no, it’s not a common route. She took the fast track through Jefferson High and came out the other side with admiration for the family and community that embraced her and encouraged her along the way.
Gracie said it was easier for her to get out of high school as fast as she could because frankly, she had a hard time being around everyone. So she decided to take online classes through Brigham Young University her freshman and sophomore years and not take any electives her junior year. Instead, she took classes to fill her senior year criteria and graduate a year ahead when she typically would have been a junior.
Gracie describes her high school experience as memorable, but admitted to struggling with time management with doing her homework, sports and trying to have fun.
Gracie is not a fan of electronics because they always seem to break when she gets them, she said. Gracie would rather read or compete with her wrestling team, a sport she has been interested in since her father started teaching her mixed martial arts, kick-boxing and jiu jitsu when she was young.
She wrestled all three years at JHS. She remembers her team and the people that supported her. To Gracie, the sport was different, as she didn’t just “ride the bench.” She grew close with everyone on the team and knew that they were all rooting for each other.
MHSA sanctioned girls wrestling for 2020-21 and Gracie likes to think that her wrestling career helped make that happen.
Gracie plans to study elementary education at Helena College or possibly speech pathology.
“I am fluent in sign language already, so I wouldn’t have to do that,” she said.
Ten years from now she could see herself moving back to Jefferson County, in fact, she plans on it. Done with college, working at a nice job, she sees herself living a “regular life” where she grew up.
High school was not what she Gracie expected. It wasn’t like the movies. There were no “bullies” and no “misfits.” JHS was a close knit and pleasant place to be. She wouldn’t change anything because it helped shape her as a person. Gracie feels that her teachers, Mrs. Allen, Mrs. Smartnick and Mr. Bowman made her high school career special by being there. Gracie’s advice for students is to join a club, be a part of a team, do not try to fade into the shadows.
