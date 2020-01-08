All that await the deployment of 25 HP Chromebook laptop computers at Boulder Community Library are inventory tags.
“We have to wait to receive the county tag numbers,” Librarian Jodi Smiley said by email. “Then we plan on having some fun!”
The portable computers, which run Google’s Chrome operating system, were donated to the library by Charter Communications, who provides internet, television and phone services in Boulder under the Spectrum name. The gift coincides with additional and improved services the company made available to Boulder residents and businesses.
In a Dec. 3 email, Mary Roehr of Charter Communications said that the company chose to donate the Chromebooks to the library “to help further [its] mission to serve the citizens of Boulder with vital access to educational resources, job opportunities, online banking and much more.”
The Chromebooks were presented Dec. 17 at a press event held at The Sweet Spot in Boulder. Smiley said they will stay behind the circulation desk for signing out by library patrons, and will augment the six computers the library has available for adults and the four it has for children and teens.
“We also plan on doing some classes on using them as well as teaching people how to fill out their census forms online, etc.,” Smiley said. “I am taking a class in February about how libraries are handling checking out laptops as well as Chromebooks out to get some idea of how other libraries are making sure they get them back.”
