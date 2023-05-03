Unfortunately, Montana has made national and international news for reasons that I, and Montanans across the state, are embarrassed by. Each of us were sent to the Legislature to confront several crises Montanans are facing. Housing, childcare, property tax relief, just to name a few, not spend what little time we have on divisive issues.
We’ve made some progress. My colleagues and I passed HB 648, a bill that will expand the Best Beginnings scholarship program. Best Beginnings is a successful program that helps Montanans pay for childcare, and now it is headed to the Governor’s desk. Another bill that is not quite across the finish line yet is one that I’ve put a great deal of work into over the last two years. HB 332 is a bipartisan effort that will help lower health insurance costs significantly for our teachers. These are just a few examples of good work that is being done in the Legislature.
There is still so much to be done. We have not delivered immediate relief for housing, especially for renters. My Democratic colleagues brought forward several bills for faster relief and to include renters. SB 517, SB 194, and SB 15 would have, respectively, created grants to renovate older buildings into affordable housing, provided a tax credit to landlords who rent below market rate, and expanded a graduated income tax credit for homeowners and renters. All three bills died in committee and despite our effort to bring them to the Senate floor for full debate, Republicans voted down even having the debate.
This last week, after we voted down two bills that would have taken public money and put them in charter schools - HB 562 and HB 549 - Republicans were able to revive them and get them passed.
Of course, we all know what happened last week. It was a shameful demonstration of shutting down free speech and attempting to silence a fellow Montana legislator who did nothing more than speak for the community she was elected to represent. That’s every legislator’s job. I know I’m not alone when I say I want to see Montana in national news headlines for better reasons, and I’m disappointed that much of this legislative session was wasted on divisive issues that most Montanans don’t want us to spend our time on. That’s especially true when there is so much we should have gotten done, but didn’t.
I hope Montanans know that good work has happened here. I also hope Montanans will speak up and hold legislators accountable when we are not getting the job done. We are accountable to the people of Montana, and we are accountable to your votes.
Edie McClafferty (D-Butte) is the state senator for District 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.