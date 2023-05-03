Senate - McClafferty2023.jpg
Kevin Hudson

Unfortunately, Montana has made national and international news for reasons that I, and Montanans across the state, are embarrassed by. Each of us were sent to the Legislature to confront several crises Montanans are facing. Housing, childcare, property tax relief, just to name a few, not spend what little time we have on divisive issues.

