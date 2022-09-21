On Sept. 14, the Southwest Montana Youth Partners Board of Directors approved a bid for its Childcare Provider Request for Proposal.
The RFP went out in late July with a submission deadline of Aug. 15. A start date for the program depends on the receipt of materials, but the anticipated timeline is late November or possibly December 2022.
When it came to applying for this opportunity, Rachel Supalla did not linger, placing a bid for her Clancy-based company, Discovery Kidzone, to provide childcare in SMYP’s building adjacent to Boulder Elementary School.
Although there were seven inquiries, Supalla was the only bidder following what SMYP President Drew Dawson considers exhaustive efforts to get the word out.
“We advertised in both Jefferson County newspapers and made extensive use of social media,” Dawson said. “In addition, appropriate professional organizations assisted with the dissemination of the RFP notification. The RFP was extensive and was developed after consultation with other organizations offering childcare, in state and out-of-state, and with pertinent state agencies.”
SMYP Vice President Tim Norbeck said he and the other members were impressed with Supalla during the interview.
A Clancy resident, Supalla has been involved in childcare for decades and has been involved with the Clancy and Boulder communities. She currently has children attending Jefferson High School. Supalla expressed her enthusiasm for this opportunity in a video the SMYP board presented at its Sept. 14 meeting.
“I see this as being a really great and innovative partnership for Montana – not just the school we are doing in Boulder – but also for future projects that help the youth in Montana and help increase the workforce of Montana and help increase the quality of childcare in Montana, starting with Boulder. We know that Boulder really needs it,” she said.
Supalla founded Discovery Kidzone in 2009. She currently has 55 employees and has locations in Clancy, Montana City and Helena, serving around 300 children. The business’s model is designed to “elevate people to where they can have leadership positions,” Supalla said, a model that has already seen positive development.
“We are a youth apprenticeship and Montana state apprenticeship sponsor,” Supalla said in an email to The Monitor Sept. 19. “I look forward to expanding these services to Boulder and other areas in Southwestern Montana for youth programs. We also want to add an at risk program for 13-16 year olds starting in Boulder to give youth opportunities for service, soft skills and interactions that will be fun and educational to keep them busy and engaged after school and in the summer.”
Supalla added that she’s excited for future childcare expansion projects throughout southwestern Montana to “make quality childcare and workforce development more accessible in rural Montana communities,” and this opportunity in Boulder ties right into the mission. By having a location in Boulder Supalla hopes to see Jefferson High School youth take advantage of some of the career opportunities she has to offer.
“[Discovery Kidzone] has a leadership track and because we have multiple locations we are able to offer more opportunities for growth,” Supalla said. “We have assistant directors, directors, regional directors and other upper level management positions. We currently have two apprentices going through the program through UM Western. We have had several youth apprentices in the past and are looking for more who would like to become an apprentice and take advantage of the benefit of college scholarships.”
Dawson said he is encouraged by Supalla and Discovery Kidzone.
“I’ve heard nothing but good things about her childcare services in Helena, Montana City and Clancy,” he said. Norbeck agreed.
“She’s in the region and provides care for a lot of young people and families, plus she’s shown a growth model that’s been positive,” he said. “It’s huge.”
On Sept. 19, Supalla met with SMYP and discussed a two-year lease. The parties involved are “still working on the tuition structure.”
Sept. 19 was “a big day for childcare” in Jefferson County, Dawson said, as the City Council and the Boulder Elementary School Board concurred with the lease agreement.
“The SMYP agreement with the child care provider is with Rachel Supalla. However, the childcare facility is owned by the City of Boulder, located on Boulder Elementary School District Property and leased to SMYP,” Dawson said. “Under the terms of that three-way lease, the childcare provider must be approved by both the City and by the Boulder Elementary School District. The School District and the City both have an interest in having a childcare provider with whom they are comfortable. Incidentally, that lease was on the agenda for both the City Council meeting and the School Board meeting Sept. 19.”
Dawson said SMYP will keep the community informed as the process progresses.
“The County Commissioners have kindly provided [America Rescue Plan Act] funding to purchase cabinets and other items necessary for ADA compliance. We will get the materials ordered right away, but there will likely be a supply chain issue with several of the items,” he said. “Once we have a delivery date, we will coordinate with the installers and also with the childcare provider to establish a date.”
