The board overseeing the allocation of the Boulder Development Fund recently realized it had misunderstood a crucial deadline, but the state agency behind the $500,000 money pot has worked with the board in hopes that no funds will go unused.
For months, the board believed that the entire fund had to be committed to projects by June 30, lest any money be left unused and thereafter unavailable — but that the actual work could happen after that date. At the board’s March 13 meeting, board chair and City Council member Drew Dawson said they recently learned otherwise — that all projects to which funds were allocated had to be completed by June 30.
The misunderstanding was the board’s, he said, and not the fault of the Montana Department of Commerce, which oversees the fund’s allocation for the state.
“We actually misread something that they sent us last fall,” Dawson said at the March 13 meeting, adding that the June 30 deadline reflected the state agency’s need to spend the money by the end of the fiscal year.
After the misunderstanding came to light, the Department of Commerce was “very, very accommodating,” said board member and Jefferson Local Development Corporation co-manager Tom Harrington.
“They don’t want to leave any money on the table or don’t want the board to miss out on anything,” he said. “So [the money] will stay here. It may not be in one of the specific lines we got” — Harrington was referring to the list of projects to which funds have been allocated — “but it will still stay here in some capacity.”
One of the accommodations the state made involved a project originally intended to expand City Hall and upgrade Veterans Park and downtown lighting. The project was recently imperiled following the denial of hoped-for state funding from a different source than the Boulder Development Fund, but with the Department of Commerce’s approval, the City Council was able to reallocate funds from a handful of other projects that otherwise would have gone unused and approve a scaled-down plan for the project that is expected to be finished before June 30.
The Department of Commerce also agreed that any other funds that would otherwise be left unused by June 30 could be allocated to the thus-far untapped $100,000 revolving loan fund — the one outcome of the Boulder Development Fund that is not constrained by the June 30 deadline.
Boulder businesses can apply for loans of $5,000 to $25,000 through the revolving loan fund, whose purpose “is to help stimulate economic development activity by assisting the private sector to attract new businesses, create or retain jobs, and provide access to capital for Boulder businesses,” according to an earlier news release.
Potentially eligible business activities include purchasing land, equipment or inventory, or rehabilitating or installing commercial or industrial buildings.
