A developer is proposing to annex a parcel of land on the South Campus into Boulder and build a dollar store on it, according to city and Jefferson County officials and an annexation application submitted Monday.
The application, submitted by Michael Macfarlane, a project manager at Utah-based Leading Tech Development, proposes to annex approximately 3.22 acres of land currently adjacent to the city of Boulder into the city. The land is a single parcel on the northwest corner of the South Campus of the former Montana Developmental Center that is currently home to building six, an X-shaped building north of, and similar to, the building that houses Youth Dynamics.
City Clerk Ellen Harne said in a phone call Tuesday that "we're at the very preliminary steps so I wouldn't even want to wager a guess" of how long the annexation and subdivision processes could take. "It's not going to be an overnight project, for sure."
She said that the city generally contracts with Great West Engineering to process annexation and subdivision applications, each of which entails public meetings at the Planning Board and City Council.
According to Leading Tech Development's website, the company has "developed, financed, and constructed over 230 commercial, residential, and industrial real estate locations from the ground up," since its founding in 2002.
The application states that the lot is served by city water and sewer services, but that it will need to be subdivided if it is annexed. The intended purpose of the lot after annexation, according to the application, is "Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store." Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar for $9.2 billion in 2015.
The land is currently owned by the Jefferson Local Development Organization. In a phone call on Feb. 23, Eric Seidensticker, the JLDC's executive director, said that a master plan being developed for the South Campus calls for the demolition, remediation and redevelopment of building six. In the call, he said that "we're currently negotiating with a commercial developer. They would do the demo and the knock-out of the building and we would transfer the building."
At a Boulder Planning Board meeting on Monday evening, Public Works Director Dennis Wortman, who serves on the board, said that the lot is served by city sewer and water despite being outside city limits—as is the case for much of the South Campus—but that he wasn't sure of the lot's infrastructure layout because the city doesn't actively maintain water and sewer systems outside city limits.
Concepts for the South Campus included so far in drafts of the master plan have proposed a variety of commercial activities for the lands.
The JLDC, Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development, and the state Department of Environmental Quality pooled funds to develop the plans, and hired consultants from FourFront Design, SMA Architects, DJ&A Engineering, and Headwaters Economics in January 2021. Seidensticker told The Monitor last summer that the JLDC began working on the project when it received a $25,000 planning grant from the state Department of Commerce. The plan was originally focused on the North Campus, he said in February, but the focus shifted to the South Campus and state land farther south when the state Department of Justice announced plans a year ago to relocate the Montana Highway Patrol to the North Campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.