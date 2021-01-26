Marta Bertogliop.jpg

Marta Bertoglio

HELENA — Week three of the legislative session saw a big boost in committee activity and bill movement. We have many legislators and staffers who are working remotely. It’s a learning curve for everyone that has caused unique challenges and opportunities, but we are still working for the people of Montana and will accomplish our business in the 90 days we have. 

The Appropriations subcommittees are busy putting together a responsible state budget and funding the various state agencies that they oversee. The policy committees had many hearings and votes this week on bills to open up Montana’s economy, reduce regulations, protect life, enhance education, and limit the emergency powers of government. 

A few that I have seen in my committee hearings are:

HB 158 — Review regulations suspended during COVID to determine if they were necessary in the first place

HB 159 — Ensure legislature is involved with spending emergency federal funds

HB 68 — Allow early school enrollment for military kids

HB 69 — Eliminate co-pays for reduced-price school lunches

Please call or email me your concerns on any of the above or bills slated for future hearings.

I can be reached at marta.bertoglio@mtleg.gov  or call (406) 444-4800 to leave a message

Marta Bertoglio, (R-Montana City) is the Representative for House District 75.

