The Golden Sunlight Mine in Whitehall moved one step closer to getting its tailings reprocessing operation underway — a project that is expected to employ 40 people and take 12 years to complete once it begins.
Checked off the list of requirements before approval from DEQ was a public scoping session, held March 4, by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality via Zoom.
The session included an overview on how the process would work and allowed for questions from the public, both submitted prior to the meeting, during the meeting and on the phone.
The public scoping session was designed to obtain public feedback on the project, with DEQ following up on any issues that warrant further investigation, according to Craig Jones with DEQ.
DEQ is also in the process of drafting an environmental impact statement on the project, which will also be available for public review and comment before a final EIS is issued and the department makes a final determination on the project, according to a schedule provided by DEQ.
The area permitted for the tailings project is 6,205 acres, with 3,399 acres permitted for disturbance. Of that, 1.4 acres is land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
DEQ provided a detailed description of how the process would work and how the reclamation would proceed once the operation is complete.
The goal is to return the area to land usable for grazing, recreation and wildlife habitat, according to DEQ.
The tailings storage facility (TSF-1) covers 190 acres and includes 26.2 million tons of tailings.
The plan is to remove the tailings using conventional methods, create a slurry and move it to the flotation plant where the sulfides and gold would be separated, according to DEQ.
The concentrate that is produced will then be trucked to Nevada, according to Garrett Smith, geochemist with DEQ.
A press release from the company last year indicated that the material would be trucked to Nevada Gold Mine and could provide a reliable, low cost, bulk source of sulfur that could aid in extracting gold at that mine.
One question from the public concerned ongoing water treatment at the mine.
“This amendment would not change the company’s commitment to long-term water management, but the tailings project is expected to improve water quality, as well as reduce the flow rate and volume that would need water treatment over time. The water collection and treatment would need to continue and any proposals to cease perpetual water treatment would require further action from DEQ and BLM,” said Smith.
However, any proposals to cease perpetual water treatment would require further action, suh a minor revision or a major amendment to the operating permit, according to Smith.
The draft EIS is scheduled for completion by mid-June with public comments targeted for July. A final EIS is scheduled for the July through October range, with a record of decision on Golden Sunlight’s amendment to its current operating permit in October.
Pit mining at Golden Sunlight ceased in 2015, and underground mining operations stopped in 2019. At its peak, the mine employed about 300 people. Processing the tailings is seen as a way to generate more revenue for the mine.
Comments will continue to be accepted by March 12 and can be submitted by email at mepa@mt.gov; by mail to Craig Jones, Department of Environmental Quality; PO Box 200901, Helena MT 59601.
More information can be found at Deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment.
