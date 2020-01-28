Graduating high school seniors who live in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson or Meagher Counties are encouraged to apply by March 11 for a one-time $500 scholarship to assist with their continuing education at a Montana college, university, vocational or trade school.
This year’s centennial scholarship is sponsored by Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The DAR traveling scholarship began 100 years ago for the 1919-1920 school year and has been funded by Montana Daughters annually ever since, with one chapter making the award in their area each year.
Application by any high school senior requires basic eligibility information, one reference letter, and an essay of 500-650 words answering the question, “Why is the electoral college important to the residents of Montana?”
Students may request the application form from Chapter Regent Veronica Bovee-Anderson at vbovee@msn.com and submit the completed application packet to Oro Fino Scholarship Chair Jane Hamman at janeleehamman@aol.com or to the chapter regent no later than March 11.
An independent panel will review applications and select the winner, who will be announced on April 24 at the Montana State Society DAR annual conference in Billings.
