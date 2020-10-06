Daughters of the American Revolution Oro Fino Chapter members are inviting all students in 5th through 8th grade to submit an American history essay titled “The Boston Massacre” to Patty Donoho, American History Chair, by Friday, Dec. 18, at donohopl@yahoo.com as a way to mark the 250th anniversary of the massacre that paved the way to the American Revolution.
Students will imagine living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, 1770, will describe their family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and Parliament. Number of words and other information is available at https://helenadar.weebly.com/student-awards.html or referenced at Office of Public Instruction http://opi.mt.gov/Families-Students.
High school seniors are urged to seek the coveted DAR Good Citizen Award that recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit qualities of good citizenship — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism--in their homes, schools, and communities. Each school may honor only one senior per year as its DAR Good Citizen, usually selected by the faculty and/or the Student Council, sometimes by student ballot. The deadline for submission to Donoho of papers, references and the written personal essay is Friday, Nov. 20. Required information is at https://helenadar.weebly.com/ and referenced at the OPI website.
Girls and boys are eligible for all of these awards and both the Montana State Society and the National Society DAR will present monetary recognition to two Good Citizen Seniors, a boy and a girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.