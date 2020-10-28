With less than a week before Election Day, Republican Senator Steve Daines and his wife, Cindy, made a stop at Marks Miller Post and Pole in Clancy. His message - “Make sure you vote.”
Daines assured his supporters that President Donald Trump would win in Montana and warned that if he lost to his opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democrats could win control of the Senate and the country would be run by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer. He urged Jefferson County residents to turn in their ballots.
”The path to a Senate majority runs through Montana,” said Daines of the balance of power on Capitol Hill and how the result of the election here could impact that balance.
Daines said he voted to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — and all the Democrats voted against her. Daines noted that if Barrett, 48, lives as long as former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she could serve until 2060.
“The country is counting on us to stop liberal tyranny,” he said.
