Montana Tunnels windfall

DECEMBER: Jefferson County received $5.1 million in payment of overdue taxes from the owner of the dormant Montana Tunnels near Jefferson City. Schools will get a big chunk of the windfall. A worker power-washes large equipment at the dormant Montana Tunnels mine near Jefferson City on Nov. 11.

 (Joshua Murdock/The Monitor)

In the wake of Montana Tunnels Mining’s Dec. 5 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, creditors are evaluating their options to collect their portion of the $29.64 million in unsecured debts owed by the owner of the shuttered Jefferson City-based mine.

