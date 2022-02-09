This weekend in Boulder is going to be sunny and unseasonably warm, but the Jefferson County Recreation Park will be filled with full-on winter fun as the inaugural running of Skijoring the Big Rock transforms the fairground into a spectator-friendly snow track of speeding horses and slaloming skiers.
The event, first slated for 2020 but canceled that year for lack of snow, is back for 2022, offering two days of competition and spectating, plus in-town entertainment and parties throughout the weekend.
"Skijoring in itself is a mix of cowboys on horses and hippies on skis—who’s got the fastest horse and who’s got the fastest skier," said Melissa Ostrander, the president of the Boulder Valley Skijoring Association, a nonprofit created ahead of the ill-fated 2020 event. In skijoring, a rider on horseback tows a skier along a course. At this event, skiers will swing to the right of the rider towing them along a J-shaped course, carving around gates (left of blue, right of red), skiing over rollers and grabbing hoops along the way. Competitors' runs are timed.
Skijoring the Big Rock is offering five categories—junior, novice, snowboard, sport and open classes—and "each division has the appropriate level of competition," Ostrander said.
"We set a skier course for a novice, which is … an easier course, slower speeds. The sport class will have a little bit faster horses and a little bit harder skier track, where there will be more turns in the gates," she said. "It’s fun for all ages and it’s fun for people to try to get into."
As fun as it is for competitors, who Ostrander said are traveling to Boulder from across southwest Montana, it's also fun to watch. Food will be available from 202 BBQ; hot drinks sold by the Jefferson High School Spanish Club will help fund the club's trip to Costa Rica; and alcoholic drinks will be available too.
The fun starts Friday night, with registration held 6–9 p.m. at the Windsor Bar, and live music from Clint Reider and The Band at Dave's 32 oz. Bar and Grill. Competition runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with spectators older than five paying $5 for admission. Saturday's fun continues 6–9 p.m. at Dave's, and Sunday night things return to the Windsor Bar for an awards ceremony 6–7 p.m.
Ostrander said that a silver lining of the cancelled 2020 edition is that the association has some funds leftover to sweeten the prize purse—to the tune of $3,000 on top of entry fees.
"We have a little bit extra money. To encourage competitors to come to our race, the added money is kind of dangling the prize money in front of them," she said. "We can’t have a race if competitors don’t come. And spectators don't come if we don’t have competitors."
The association also comes into this year's event armed with lessons from 2020, allowing them to navigate warm and largely dry weather in the week ahead of the competition.
"This year we actually started stockpiling our snow sooner … and honestly that’s what is saving us right now. We have over 15 big piles down there right now that we can build our skier course with," Ostrander said, noting that the group has access to more snow if needed.
She lauded Bear Taylor and other county employees for helping to prep the fairground for the event, as well as the county itself for making the fairground available. Buster Bullock donated materials for the horse track, the Fair Board and Jefferson County Rodeo Association have been supportive, and "we’ve had a really good response with people wanting to help and try to make this event happen."
The event is giving back, too, and not just through attendees' patronage at local businesses. The event is donating funds to Boulder Ambulance Service and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ostrander said, and to Boulder's effort to establish affordable child care in the county.
All of the event sponsors, she said, made the event possible.
"Our sponsors are people of the community. They help us put this race on because it’s good for the community around here."
