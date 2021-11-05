A 13th Jefferson County resident has died from COVID, the disease caused by the coronavirus, closely following the 11th and 12th COVID deaths in the county. The death was the fifth COVID death in the county in just over two months and was the third reported this week.
The Jefferson County Health Department announced the death in a Facebook post on Thursday.
"With deep sadness, Jefferson County Health Department announces the passing of our thirteenth individual from complications related to COVID-19," the post stated. "We express our sympathies to the family and friends during this time of loss."
The department did not release any further information about the death, such as the age, gender or vaccination status of the person who died.
Molly Carey, the department's clinic coordinator, told The Monitor after the county's ninth COVID death that "we don’t release any information other than Jefferson County had a COVID-19 related death. This is out of respect to the individual’s loved ones."
The department announced the county's ninth COVID death on Aug. 27. At that time, the county reported 17 active cases and one hospitalization, and an increase of 11 new cases in the preceding three days. The department announced the county's 10th death on Oct. 8, at which time the county reported 76 active cases, four hospitalizations and 51 new cases since three days prior.
The department announced the 11th and 12th deaths earlier this week, on Nov. 1, at which time the department reported 33 active cases, six hospitalizations and 37 new cases since Oct. 25. That report was the most recent released by the department as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The county saw its first COVID death on Nov. 30, 2020.
Jefferson County, Montana and the United States have experienced a surge in coronavirus infections and COVID deaths beginning mid-summer and continuing through the early fall, driven primarily by infections and deaths among the unvaccinated. The surge in cases and deaths has lopsidedly affected areas with lower vaccination rates, including many rural areas of the nation.
