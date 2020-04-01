Your local Jefferson County Radio DES (Disaster and Emergency Services) station will provide COVID-19 news and updates at the top and bottom of each hour for the duration of this emergency.
The stations are: Basin 98.3 FM, Boulder 105.9 FM, Elk Park 103.7 FM, Jefferson City 100.3 FM, Montana City 105.9 FM, Cardwell, 106.1 FM and Whitehall 106.5 FM.
