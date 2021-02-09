HELENA — I am excited to report that two of the first bills to reach Governor Gianforte’s desk will open our state’s economy and strengthen the 2nd Amendment rights of Montanans. Senate Bill 65 to limit COVID-19 liability and House Bill 102 to allow permitless carry have passed both houses of the Legislature and are on their way to Governor Gianforte for his signature.
Important education bills also passed the House and are headed to the Senate. In the past several legislatures, Republicans have prioritized funding our students early in the session and this year is no different as we overwhelmingly passed the K-12 funding bill. The TEACH Act to incentivize increases to starting teacher pay also passed the House. This is a priority bill for Governor Gianforte to recruit and retain more high-quality educators in Montana to prepare our state’s workforce for the future.
The Legislature has also been tackling the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous people in our state. A package of bipartisan bills are moving through the House and Senate to establish a task force to coordinate various law enforcement jurisdictions and provide faster response times.
This week I am working on a bill to expand Career Technical Educational opportunities for Montana students and also a bill to simplify the registration of fleet vehicles.
Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) is the Representative for House District 75
