Jefferson County commissioners have approved a conceptual outline of how they will use the county’s $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. To finalize funds allocation, Commissioner Cory Kirsch said at the body’s Aug. 3 meeting, the commissioners will go through each of many broad spending categories at following meetings.
There are four broad spending categories in the conceptual plan presented on Aug. 3: social safety net services, small business support and economic development, hospitality and tourism development, and infrastructure expansion. The county previously formulated a plan for allocating ARPA funds in May, but after receiving public comment at several hearings, Jefferson Local Development Corporation Project Manager Eric Seidensticker formulated this new plan, which featured several changes. Commissioners Leonard Wortman, Bob Mullen and Kirsch unanimously approved the plan with the caveat that it is a “very flexible” draft and the amounts will likely be subject to change.
The commissioners learned that they had received the ARPA funds during the Aug. 3 meeting. The funds are being provided to state and local governments by the federal government as recovery aid for the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to send shockwaves through the economy.
Social safety net services
The conceptual plan allocated $615,000 to social safety net services, targeting initiatives including child care, the county health department, hiring a county ARPA and grants administrator, assisted living support, and worker premium pay.
The conceptual plan allocated $150,000 to child care specifically to “support facilities and new services to the county.” Within the first year, the plan indicated, the county will spend $110,000 of those funds, which they have already agreed to give to the city of Boulder to purchase a child care facility (story on page 3). That left $40,000 to be spent the second year. Total spending was the same as the county originally estimated in May that it would allocate to child care.
At the meeting, Mullen opposed providing county the $110,000 in ARPA funds to purchase a child care facility for Boulder, arguing that such an operation could be privately created, the same way similar operations were in the northern part of the county. Mullen said it would be a “travesty” if the county did not allocate the money to the smaller communities.
“That bothers me greatly, and I think there should be money to help them,” he said.
Kirsch said that if they wanted the funds, they had to present a plan to the commission. Boulder asked for the money, he said, calling the acquisition of a building in which a private child care operation could be established the “perfect use” for the funds.
The commissioners voted unanimously to give the city of Boulder the money for the facility.
“Aye, I guess,” Mullen said, voting for the expenditure.
The conceptual plan tentatively allocated $150,000 to the health department, half to be spent in the first year and the other half to be spent in the second, in order to purchase personal protective equipment, continue vaccination support and implement the County Health Improvement Plan. The figure was unchanged from the county’s May estimate.
Another $140,000 of the money could go toward hiring a county ARPA grant coordinator. The plan said that the new position would administer ARPA funds and provide grant writing services. Half of the money would likely be used this year, and the other half next year. This was more than originally anticipated—the May plan allocated $100,000 for the position.
The plan would spend $75,000 to support assisted living, the same amount estimated in May. The plan said that the money would provide “grants to assist facilities with ongoing expenses.” Half the funds would be allocated for this year, the other half for next year.
The conceptual plan would allocate $100,000 of the tentative $615,000 social safety plan funds to worker premium pay. This is the same amount that the county planned for in May, and the plan dictated that all $100,000 be used within the first year. The plan says this money will go towards “eligible workers performing essential work.”
Mullen said he thought providing workers premium pay “was a mistake.” He said that the county has treated its workers well and shouldn’t give them more money. Instead, he suggested, the county should put more money into the fairground and into water and sewer projects.
Small business support and economic development
Another $610,000 total was slated for small business support and economic development. Within this category, the plan included a countywide business revolving loan, business improvement grants, nonprofit support, and entrepreneurship and business incubation development.
The plan allocated $200,000 of the $610,000 to the revolving loan fund, all of which the county anticipated would be spent in the second year. The plan said that the loan aims to “serve the county’s unique geography.” This is the same amount that was anticipated in the May plan.
For business improvement grants, the county anticipated using $25,000 less than it estimated in May, tentatively allocating $125,000 for the grants. Half of the money would be spent in the first year, and the remainder is allocated to be spent the next year.
Similarly, the county anticipated spending $25,000 less than they estimated in May on nonprofit support, now totalling $75,000. Out of this total, $46,875 was anticipated to be spent in the first year, and the remaining $28,125 the following year. The funding covered grants for the “unanticipated expenses” and “revenue loss” that county nonprofits faced, according to the plan.
To support business recovery, and assist with training and expansion of local business, the county anticipated spending $210,000. This was $40,000 less than what was estimated in May. Half of the money would be spent the first year and the other half the second year.
Hospitality and tourism
In total, $695,000 of the $2.4 million would go towards hospitality and tourism development, including historic building support, land development, tourism and area attraction centers, and county tourism support.
In the May plan, the economic development portion of the plan included $200,000 allocated specifically to the former Montana Developmental Center South Campus brownfield. This was excluded from the new plan. However, there was $200,000 allocated toward historic building support and “redeveloping COVID-impacted buildings.” The commissioners said at the meeting that the cost of rehabbing contaminated historic South Campus buildings could fall under that category.
The plan would funnel $175,000 towards land development, the same amount the county estimated in May. The outline specified that this money would go toward developing “underutilized properties for housing.” All $175,000 would tentatively be spent in the second year.
For tourism and creating visitor centers to “support tourism,” the county planned to allocate $245,188—less than the $270,188 the county estimated in May it would spend. About $115,719 would likely be spent the first year, and $129,469 would likely be spent the second year.
The plan also included tourism support specifically for the chambers of commerce in Boulder and Whitehall, and for Discover Jefferson County.
Infrastructure
The plan allocated $450,000 to infrastructure expansion, a broad category including broadband expansion, planning and engineering, and water and wastewater support.
The plan designated $150,000 towards broadband expansion, the same amount that the county estimated in May. The plan stated that the funding would “aim to increase connectivity throughout the county.” The county anticipated spending half of this money the first year, and the other half the second year.
The county tentatively planned to allocate $100,000 towards planning and engineering. The plan said this money would “assist with ongoing design and planning costs.” This was $50,000 less than the county estimated allocating to planning and engineering in May. Half of the money was also tentatively earmarked for the first year, and the second half for the next year.
The plan also allocated $200,000 for assisting local water and sewer districts with their projects. This is a separate fund from the almost $900,000 that was also allocated to water and sewer districts by ARPA. The $200,000 presented last week was $125,000 less than the county estimated in May that it would allocate to water and sewer projects. Half of this money was anticipated to be spent the first year, and the other half the second.
Mullen said he hoped the almost 20 private water users associations would acquire some of these funds.
