The Jefferson County Commission unanimously voted to approve the city of Boulder’s request for $110,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase and transport a building from Jim Darcy Elementary School north of Helena to use as a child care facility in Boulder.
The county’s approval came just in time. Mayor Rusty Giulio—who paid $5,000 of his own money as earnest money on the building—said at the Aug. 3 County Commission meeting that the city had to make a final decision on whether to buy the building by Aug. 7. City Council President Drew Dawson—who until recently chaired the Boulder Transitionary Advisory Committee-initiated Boulder Child Care Working Group—said that the goal of purchasing the building is to provide "affordable, accessible" child care throughout the county. The city plans to place the building near Boulder Elementary School so that the children can benefit from the school’s playground and other amenities, Dawson said.
Boulder Elementary School teacher Devyn Ottman now heads the working group.
Although the city of Boulder has spearheaded this initiative thus far, the city plans to donate the building to Boulder Child Care Working Group once the group receives its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, Dawson said. He added that only nonprofits and government organizations can request ARPA funds—and currently the group is neither of those.
Giulio said that apart from lack of housing, child care is the area's "most important" issue. Dawson said that Boulder currently has about 50 children in need of childcare in Boulder, according to a need assessment the group conducted.
"There’s a high, high, need," Ottman added. She said that the assessment was only given to parents and guardians who already had kids in school, and there were therefore likely even more children in need of childcare.
Ottman said she did not know “off the top of her head” how many children the facility would be able to accommodate. Giulio previously estimated it at about 50. But, she said, BES plans to house a preschool for children ages 3–5, which would open some spots for at the child care facility for children under 3. The preschool children would share a space with children who qualify for Head Start—a federal program to help young children in need, she said.
"If they could coincide with each other it would be wonderful," she said. "We could have more availability for kids under 3."
At a previous commission meeting on July 27, County Commissioners Cory Kirsch and Bob Mullen butted heads over whether the county should spend the money to establish a child care facility in Boulder. Kirsch was in favor of allocating the money to the initiative, and Mullen was opposed. County Commissioner Chair Leonard Wortman was not present at the meeting to cast the deciding vote, so the issue was pushed to the Aug. 3 meeting.
Mullen asked Dawson at the previous meeting why the city wasn’t allocating its own ARPA funds to the project. Dawson said on Aug. 3 that, assuming the city's ARPA public hearings go "according to plan," the city also plans to allocate $15,000 in city ARPA funds to the child care initiative—the same percentage of their total ARPA funds that the county is spending.
"I think we should walk before we run," Mullen said, adding that he did not want another county child care facility, given that the last one failed.
Mullen also questioned why the county should invest money in a facility in Boulder when many daycares, especially in northern Jefferson County, are privately owned. He said he thought it was unfair for the county to invest in child care that he believed would only benefit Boulder.
Dawson said that the goal of the Boulder Child Care Working Group is to have a county-wide collaborative on child care, despite the fact that the group’s name might reflect otherwise. He added that there are many partners in the program from in and out of Boulder. Additionally, he said, many residents in the north county take their kids to Helena for child care, and those who work in Boulder but live elsewhere would also benefit from the program. He reiterated that the city would not be running the daycare program, and it would be overseen by the working group once the group received its 501(c)(3) status.
Kirsch said he was "all for this project," adding that in his mind, it fit the exact requirements of the ARPA funds that the county allocated for child care. He said that he was "all for" helping other communities with child care as well, but they have to come forward and present a plan if they also want ARPA funds.
"Without a daycare in Boulder, we’re in tough shape," Kirsch said. "I think we’re good on the other side of the county, but the program we put together would probably help the other side of the county, too."
He said that the child care coordinator position, which the city applied for a Headwaters Foundation grant to fund, would help the program be successful, and would be able to bring in more grant money. Dawson said the childcare coordinator would be housed in the Jefferson Local Development Corporation—a nonprofit—for the time being.
The city did not have an estimate of when an operation could open in the facility.
Kirsch made a motion to grant the $110,000 to the city. Wortman seconded the motion. Both voted "Aye."
"Aye, I guess," Mullen said, passing the motion unanimously.
