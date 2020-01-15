Jefferson County is updating its Growth Policy, and asking residents to participate in the process.
“The Growth Policy is a guide for addressing the various issues and opportunities that residents face,” states an email shared by County Planner and Planning Board member LaDana Hintz. “The update will identify specific goats and projects that the County will focus on.”
Residents can provide input via an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrowthPolicy, or by filling out a printed copy of the survey that’s available at libraries in Boulder, Clancy, Montana City and Whitehall.
The eight-question survey asks residents to share what they like about living in Jefferson County and what they would improve about it, offering both specific answers to choose from -- such as “quality of life” and “housing affordability” -- and the opportunity to type or write in something else.
The survey also asks residents to rank 12 “issues or opportunities” in order of importance. These include fire protection, healthcare and community services.
Residents who complete a printed version of the survey can return it to a county library or mail it to the Jefferson County Planning Department at PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632.
