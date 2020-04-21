Montana public schools will receive $41.3 million in federal Care Act funds, of which 90% is being distributed to districts based on current Title I funding formulas. The money can be used for a broad range of needs, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
Eight Jefferson County schools are to get funding: Clancy Elementary ($34,886), Whitehall Elementary ($105,783), Whitehall High School ($27,528), Basin Elementary ($17,306), Boulder Elementary ($61,033), Jefferson High School ($36,750), Cardwell Elementary ($17,013), and Montana City Elementary ($13,430).
Boulder Elementary School Superintendent and Principal Maria Pace said her school is in the planning phase to determine what to do with the funding. One idea is to provide some summer support if students can return to school by then. Pace said the school wants to make sure the money is targeted to help students and parents.
“We don’t want to jump the gun on allocating those funds,” she said.
Clancy School Superintendent/Principal Dave Selvig said his school will likely use the money to invest in technology upgrades, so they can be more prepared if they have to do this sort of arrangement again.
Montana City School Superintendent Tony Kloker said his school is looking to spend the money in several ways, as outlined by the state, such as purchasing sanitizing supplies, preparing for long-term closures, the purchase of educational technology, as well as addressing staffing needs.
