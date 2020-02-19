In February of 2019, Jefferson County launched discoverjeffersonmt.org, an interactive website to promote all things Jefferson County with an emphasis on recreation and tourism. The goal was simple – assist in creating an economic impact for the county. Jefferson County is perhaps the best kept secret in Montana and this site can help boost the local economy by letting people know the amazing activities that are available. The site was created by Jefferson County and a major part of the funding came from a grant from the Montana Department of Commerce.
This February the site will begin year two with the continuing goal of promoting Jefferson County to visitors. The first year was a work in progress but also very successful with content featuring just about everything a visitor to the site would like to know about the county. Last summer a social media campaign promoted the site throughout the region. The ads promoting the site were viewed by 60,000 users, and there were over 5,000 likes of either the ads or the site — evidence of a boost in awareness for Jefferson County.
If you haven’t yet, check out the website for yourself. Click on recreation and you will find everything you want to know about camping, fishing and floating, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, off-roading, and winter sports. You can also discover what’s available here for attractions, dining, lodging and local communities.
You can also visit the Events Calendar to find out just about everything that is happening in Jefferson County each month, and sign up for a newsletter with updates about county trails promotion.
If you are interested in using or renting the Jefferson County Fairgrounds/Recreation Park there is a link to see the facilities and reserve them.
The site is constantly evolving and a project in the works is a video link that will be “Live and Work in Jefferson County, Montana” where visitors will be able to see the amazing county we call home.
Check out discoverjeffersonmt.org. If there is content you would like to see on the site, please contact the Jefferson County Events Department at 406-225-4039.
Bruce Binkowski is events coordinator for Jefferson County.
