Jefferson County Radio is presenting some special locally produced programming for the holiday season.
Earlier this year there was a performance of the Liberal Arts ensemble of the Lights On III concert in Whitehall. It was a performance of songs, poems and spoken words from the residents of Liberty Place, a nonprofit organization devoted to victims recovering from traumatic brain injuries.
The Lights On III performance will air on the following Jefferson County Radio stations at 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: Basin, 98.3 FM; Boulder 105.9 FM; Elk Park 103.7 FM, Jefferson City 100.3 FM; and Montana City 105.9 FM.
For more information on Liberty Place visit www.libertyplace.org/about.
Bruce Binkowski is events coordinator for Jefferson County.
