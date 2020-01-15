With a 3-0 vote, the Jefferson County Commission on Jan. 7 approved a plan for upgrading Montana City’s solid waste facility. The design for the plan, which requires a temporary site relocation during construction, is due mid-February.
The plan was identified in October after discussions about the expense and difficulty of building a new road as set forth in the previously preferred plan, which called for placing a new landfill site above the current site.
The new plan calls for building a 10-container site on the existing site. During the estimated 75-day construction period, a temporary site will be set up in the parking lot by the Montana City School track.
Bob Church of Great West Engineering previously told The Monitor that the temporary site will use containers people can throw into from ground level.
The estimated cost of building the new facility is $764,306, about $30,000 less than the estimated cost of the previously preferred design.
Officials previously estimated that covering the debt the county will incur to pay for this project and a $257,000 project at the Boulder landfill will cost ratepayers an extra $10 a year.
Work has not yet begun on the Boulder project, which was previously reported to include the purchase of two stationary compactors, a diesel generator and four compactor containers.
