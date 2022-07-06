The Jefferson County Museum hosted two raffles recently, and area patrons walked off with baskets fill of books. Conagher Liam of Jefferson City won a basket of eight books, valued at $127, about Montana history at the North Jefferson County Library’s Summer Kickoff event in Montana City in May. And at Clancy Days, Jim Patzer of East Helena won 10 books, valued at $120, related to the history of Jefferson and Lewis and Clark Counties. The museum, located at 5 North Main Street in Clancy, is open Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
