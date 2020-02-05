Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, Jefferson County will survey residents about the availability of health and other services following a similar survey of service providers completed last fall.
On that date, county residents can find an online link to the survey on the Public Health Department website at jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/public_health.html. Alternatively, residents can pick up paper copies of the survey at the health department’s offices in Clancy, Boulder and Whitehall. The survey will be open until the end of the month.
According to Public Health Supervisor Karen Wandel, the survey will ask residents to list their preferences for a mix of community services, including those related to health and adult education. The results will be used along with the data collected in the 2019 Community Health Assessment “to focus on the county needs and continue to work on improvements,” she wrote.
In that assessment — which can be downloaded from the department’s website — participating service providers ranked as primary countywide concerns access to mental health services; mental and behavioral health, including substance abuse and addictions; affordable health insurance; and access to medical and emergency medical services.
Areas they felt most important to improve include access to healthcare and other services and the availability of jobs and affordable housing.
Completed paper surveys can be dropped off in a survey box at any of the department’s offices or mailed to the Jefferson County Health Department at P.O. Box H, attention PH Survey, Boulder, MT 59632.
For help or more information call Wandel at 406-225-4009.
