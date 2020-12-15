Jefferson County Radio is getting into the holiday spirit playing “country sounds of the season.” The stations will be playing the special holiday music through Christmas day.
The local stations will be featuring classic country artists Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, the Statler Brothers, Burl Ives, Alabama, Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee, and many more.
The Jefferson County stations are: Basin, 98.3 FM; Boulder 105.9 FM, Cardwell, 106.1 FM; Elk Park 103.7 FM, Jefferson City 100.3 FM, Montana City 105.9 FM and Whitehall 106.5 FM.
Jefferson County Radio are DES (Disaster and Emergency Services) stations. In the event of a local or regional emergency tune in to any station for important information.
Jefferson County Radio also features classic country music, community announcements, special events and high school sports.
